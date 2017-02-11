Third Annual College SnowJam Brings Students Together for Fun in the Snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- College students from all over came out to Montage Mountain to shred some powder and some jams.

The third annual College SnowJam kicked off at noon Saturday with live music, food specials, and reduced price lift tickets.

Started by two students from Marywood University in 2015, SnowJam is billed as the largest snow sports and music festival in NEPA.

"They like the fact that they can get together in the middle of winter and meet people from other universities in an environment other than a loud bar, finding something like a mutual interest," said Frank Winger, co-organizer.

This year's SnowJam brought in attendees from universities as far away as Penn State University and New York State.