Rally to Defund Planned Parenthood

SCRANTON -- Dozens turned out in Scranton to protest Planned Parenthood in solidarity with other protests happening nationwide.

They gathered on Courthouse Square Saturday as part of #ProtestPP, a coalition of pro-life groups such as the Pro-Life Action League, Citizens for a Pro-Life Society, and Created Equal.

"I think that there is a very, very big support for the pro-life movement. Obviously, it's nowhere near covered as much as the opposing side, which is fine, but it's very encouraging to see all these people out here today," said Anthony George of Dupont.

The rally was held in hopes that the Trump administration takes measures to defund the women's health organization.