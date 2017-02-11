Looking for Love at Cupid’s Chase 5k

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- For some people on this Valentine's Day weekend, the idea of a getting struck by Cupid's arrow puts a little pep in their step. But for others, they don't need any extra motivation for a run.

Newswatch 16 caught up with the annual Cupid's Chase 5k at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday. It's part of a nationwide event held by Community Options.

The run is held to raise money to help provide housing and support for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

"We are very proud of everything that has been put together, the turnout, the show up on a snowy day like this. I got goosebumps. It's a fantastic feeling," said Peter Fisher, executive director of Community Options.

This year runners wore t-shirts that said "available" or "unavailable" to maybe help spark a connection.