In Your Neighborhood

American Cancer Society Telethon “Rainbow of Hope”

American Cancer Society Telethon “Rainbow of Hope” is in Southern Luzerne County. “Rainbow of Hope” is at the Health & Wellness Center, on Moisey Drive, in Hazle Township, on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. The event includes a health fair, cancer information, honoring survivors, entertainment, tricky trays, fashion shows, and children’s art. It’s free to attend; pledges may be made by calling 570-459-1212.

Pasta Dinner/Bingo Game Night

Pasta Dinner, Bingo Game Night is held in Southeastern Susquehanna County. The the Softball Team at Forest City High School sponsors the event at the high school on Susquehanna St. in Forest City on Sunday, Feb. 26 from 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. Dinner take-outs available 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. The meal includes the pasta, meatballs, salad, roll & dessert. The meal is followed with 17 games of bingo for prizes. Dinner/Bingo tickets are each $25. Please contact Michele Gillette at 570-466-5813 or email GilletteM@DNB.com for tickets, or to make a donation.