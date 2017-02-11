Ball Fields In The Poconos Vandalized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP -- Several little league teams likely won't be playing on their fields this upcoming season in Monroe County after someone vandalized the fields.

Overhead pictures taken by church trustee Bill Campbell show the extent of the damage, after learning someone had a little too much fun on the little league fields sometime Friday.

Thousands of $$$ in damages to two little league fields - meaning four teams will have to play/practice elsewhere. 😲 @WNEP pic.twitter.com/eID1B1XfGf — Clay LePard (@ClayLePard) February 12, 2017

Now, state police have been contacted in order to investigate.

"These fields are completely destroyed," said Campbell. "I just hope that mothers and fathers will reiterate to their children that church property and little league baseball fields are not the place to go to have your fun on a snowy afternoon or snowy evening."

"It just makes me sick to see this," said league equipment and field manager Jim Frable, who estimates the damage to the fields at around $5,000-7,000. "It's just disheartening that somebody could do this to something the kids use."

With practices starting in the beginning of April, the four teams that normally use these fields will have to look elsewhere.

"They'll have to share fields and they'll get less practice time," said Annette Walsh, Vice President of the West End Little League.

West End Little League is looking for volunteers to help clean up the fields and at least try salvage one of them for part of the upcoming season.