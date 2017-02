Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUDSBURG -- It appears a teachers strike in part of Monroe County is over for now.

According to the Stroudsburg Area school board, students and teachers will be back in class Monday morning.

A representative from the teacher's union said teachers will head back to class even though an agreement has not yet been reached.

The school board held a meeting on Saturday and decided not to lock out the teachers, and they said classes will resume on Monday.