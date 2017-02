× Tractor Trailer Crash in Wyoming County

CLINTON TOWNSHIP — A tractor trailer crash in Wyoming County blocked a road for several hours on Thursday.

Just before noon, the rig went off Route 107 near Factoryville and into a ditch.

While waiting for the truck to be removed, three tractor trailers got stuck on the icy road.

Those trucks needed to be pulled off the ice by tow trucks.

That section of Route 107 in Wyoming County was closed for about two hours.