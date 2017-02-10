× Teachers in Stroudsburg Returning to Class

STROUDSBURG — Teachers and students in the Stroudsburg Area School District will be back in class on Monday, according to the teacher’s union.

Educators went on strike Monday over a contract dispute.

Officials say even though no contract agreement has been reached, teachers will return to work.

The teachers union says the main sticking points are raises and health care.

The district in Monroe County is looking to avoid a large tax hike.