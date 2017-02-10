Southern Columbia (19-1) suffered their first loss of the season in the State Team Duals Quarterfinals. The Tigers will re-group and get ready for Districts, Regionals and States.
Southern Columbia wrestling
-
Southern Columbia vs Harbor Creek
-
Muncy at Southern Columbia wrestling
-
Jim Roth Impressed With Run By Young Tigers
-
Southern Columbia Going to Record 15th State Title Game
-
Southern Columbia Falls to Steel Valley in Title Game
-
-
South Williamsport vs Southern Columbia
-
Southern Columbia wrestling
-
Hazleton Area Excited for State Duals
-
Honesdale wrestling reax
-
Big Sendoff for Honesdale Wrestlers
-
-
Southern Columbia Pumped For State Title Game
-
Mt. Carmel Boys Hold Off Southern Columbia 52-48
-
Southern Columbia Looking Forward to 2017