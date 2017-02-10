× Shoe Collection Drive ‘Kicks Off’ at Wyoming Valley West Middle School

KINGSTON — A school in Luzerne County wants your old, worn shoes. Wyoming Valley West Middle School in Kingston is collecting gently used shoes to raise money for school activities.

For every 2,500 pairs of shoes donated, the school will get $1,000. School leaders are hoping to raise $4,000.

“We are raising funds for our school by helping other children in other countries,” said Principal Deborah Troy.

Then, the organization that buys the shoes from the school will resell them to underprivileged countries.

“It just feels great knowing that I’m helping out kids in other countries who can’t afford shoes,” said one student.

School leaders say the school collection program is a teachable moment for students.

“To give back. To give back, to giving back to our school district, giving back to others in other countries,” said Beverly Thomas, a teacher.

“Learning kindness and helping others,” added another student.

The drive ends on March 17. Collection sites include: WVW Central Office, WVW Elementary Schools, WVW High School, King’s College Sheehy-Farmer Campus Center Lobby, Vive Health and Fitness, Temple Israel, Temple B’Nai B’Rith, Frederick Dental Group, Cherry St. Bible Church and Larksville U.M. Church.