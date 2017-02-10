× Retail Industry Giant Al Boscov Dies at 87

READING — According to a release from nephew Jim Boscov, retail industry giant and chairman of Boscov’s Department Stores Albert Boscov passed away Friday evening following a battle with cancer. He was 87 years old.

Jim Boscov, CEO and Vice Chairman of Boscov’s Department Stores, LLC said in a statement Friday evening, “Albert Boscov was truly one of the giants in the retail industry.”

“He was a man of vision and passion and he had a profound influence on the retail business community and the community at large,” he added. “And we are committed to continue on the strong foundation he has created and to carry on in the spirit and philosophy he’s instilled. Building on his legacy we will remain the largest family owned department store in the country.”