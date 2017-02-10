Recall on Toys from Disney On Ice Shows

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP — Some toys sold at Disney On Ice shows are being recalled, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

This recall involves light-spinner wands with lot numbers 954544 and 954603 imprinted on the bottom of the toy.

The light-spinner wands have either Mickey Mouse or Minnie Mouse at the top. The Mickey Mouse wands are yellow, red and black. The Minnie Mouse wands are pink, white and blue. The wands measure about 18 inches tall.

The recall notice says the top component can detach and expose an eight-inch metal rod, posing an injury hazard to young children.

The toys were sold at Disney On Ice and Disney Live shows, including shows in Wilkes-Barre Township, from October 2016 through November 2016 for about $22.

More information on the recall is listed here.