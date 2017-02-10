Protesters Greet Barletta in Union County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KELLY TOWNSHIP -- Congressman Lou Barletta spoke to a packed house Friday morning at a chamber of commerce breakfast near Lewisburg, but right outside the event were around 30 protesters.

The Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce invited Rep. Lou Barletta, (R) 11th District, to speak at its monthly breakfast meeting.

But that invitation brought criticism from some voters in the congressman's district who want their voices heard.

About 30 people, mostly from Columbia County held up signs. They were about a block away from the restaurant. The protesters got there around 7 a.m.

They oppose the repeal the Affordable Care Act also known as Obamacare.

Inside the Country Cupboard, Barletta spoke to a sold-out crowd for about 45 minutes.

Among the topics was his relationship with President Donald Trump.

Barletta says he's pleased that Trump is carrying out many of his campaign promises.

As for efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, Barletta says he does not want to leave anyone behind, especially people with preexisting conditions.

"I wouldn't vote for repealing and pulling the plug on this until we're sure that nobody's going to fall through the cracks. And it's complicated because the Affordable Care act Has been in existence now for a number of years," said Congressman Barletta.

"If it's taken away, then what are we going to do? I don't know how I am going to get my insurance," said Dwayne Heisler of Bloomsburg.

Barletta discussed several other topics, including President Donald Trump's stance on immigration and even the president's usage of social media.