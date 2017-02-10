× Night To Shine

Two simultaneous events are expected to bring a lot of smiles tonight in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties. The second annual “Night To Shine” is being held in Dickson City and Wilkes-Barre at 6 p.m.

“Night To Shine” is organized in our area by Parker Hill Church and is a free prom experience geared toward people with special needs ages 14 & up. Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey previewed the celebrations Friday on Newswatch 16 This Morning.

QUICK FACTS:

WHAT: Night To Shine

WHY: A Prom For People With Special Needs

WHEN: Today, 6 p.m.

WHERE: Two locations:

1) Parker Hill Church, 933 Scranton Carbondale Highway, Dickson City

2) Best Western Genetti Hotel & Conference Center, 77 E. Market Street, Wilkes-Barre

COST: Free To Participant (must be 14 & older)

PRE-REGISTER: This is encouraged, CLICK HERE, to get involved!

WHAT TO WEAR: Head here for details on where to find discounted formal wear.

FAQ: Click this link for more answers to frequently asked questions.

ABOUT NIGHT TO SHINE (from the organizers):

On one night, February 10, 2017, churches from around the world will host Night to Shine for thousands of honored guests and we want you to be a part of it!

Every guest of Night to Shine will enter their prom on a red carpet complete with welcoming friendly paparazzi. Once inside guests will receive VIP treatment including hair and makeup stations, shoe shining stations, corsages and boutonnieres, a karaoke room and of course, dancing! The highlight of the night will come when every one of the Night to Shine guests is crowned as a king or queen of the prom.