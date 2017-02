Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP -- Crews battled flames in the bitter cold Thursday night in Luzerne County.

A fire destroyed a garage on Mount Airy Road in Shavertown around 11 p.m.

The flames then spread to the second floor of an attached house.

The man who lives here needs a new place to stay.

Authorities believe this fire started accidentally here in Luzerne County.