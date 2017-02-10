× Learning About MLK through Theater

WILKES-BARRE — People were treated to a matinee about the life of Dr. Martin Luther King in downtown Wilkes-Barre, part of the F.M. Kirby Center’s young people’s series aimed at educating and inspiring the youth in our area.

Actors from the Virginia Repertory Theatre Group played various roles of the memorable moments from Dr. King’s life.

The play “I Have A Dream” is part of the Kirby Center’s young people’s theater series. There are about four to five shows a year that are free and open to the public.

For Black History Month, the center had a performance about Dr. King and the civil rights movement.

“With everything that’s going on today, it shows just how much things have changed from then and now, not really much but it’s slowly progressing,” said Dominic Baldwin.

With school programs cutting back on the arts, Anne Rodella, director of sales and marketing, says through singing and movement, the Kirby Center can entertain while educating the audience.

“The arts enrich students’ lives, our general audience’s lives in so many ways. The arts can help you escape from everyday life. The arts can give you a lesson that you may learn in a different way than just reading it in a book,” Rodella said.

Though most of the audience members know the story Dr. Martin Luther King from books, they tell Newswatch 16 seeing it played out left a lasting impact.

“The message is to get together as one. We don’t need no hate in the world anymore,” said Paul Johnson.

The Kirby Center also hosts other programs to educate the public including a science and magic performance Monday.