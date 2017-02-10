× Homeless Man Stabbed Another in the Leg, Threw Him into Roaring Brook

SCRANTON — A homeless man in Scranton was charged Friday night with allegedly stabbing another man in the leg and throwing him into Roaring Brook.

Police in Scranton responded Wednesday night to reports of a stabbing on the 600 block of South Washington Street.

According to reports, Marty Albaladejo, 23, was charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats with intent to terrorize others, simple assault, and recklesslesly endangering another person.

He is currently behind bars on $25,000 bail.