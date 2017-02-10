High School Sweethearts Tie The Knot 50 Years After Break-up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEDGEDALE -- A couple in Wayne County will be saying their "I Do's" on this Valentine's Day weekend but their trip to their alter is 50 years in the making!

Alice Martin and Edward Christopher were high school sweethearts in the late 1960's.

Now they're tying the knot after reuniting last October!

It may look like a typical wedding rehearsal that took place Friday evening at Saint Mary`s Catholic Church near Hamlin, but the journey this couple has taken to get to the alter spans roughly half a century.

“Oh it`s wonderful, really wonderful,” said bride-to-be Alice Martin. “I never thought I`d meet up with him again.”

Martin and Edward Christopher dated back in the late 1960`s while they both attended the now Western Wayne High School but when Edward joined the navy, she sent him a “Dear John” letter.

Both married other people but both Edward`s and Alice`s spouses have since passed away.

So last fall when Edward got some news about Alice, he decided to try and get in touch after 50 years.

“A friend of mine told me that she was sick, and I was just curious, my wife died so, I just curious to see what she was doing,” said Christopher.

Edward managed to reach Alice through her sister Barbara Phillips.

“I think it was in October that he came to my door, knocking on my door, looking her up and she was in a senior living center, she had a few health problems so he called her up, went down there and ever since it`s been a go,” said Phillips.

“It`s something you would never think would happen again, something you dream about where after 50 years how getting back together, childhood sweethearts again,” said Christopher. “Now we`re getting married so that`s the way it is.”

And now these childhood sweethearts, both 68 years old, will say their 'I Do`s' during a wedding ceremony at 1 p.m. Saturday with a reception to follow after.

“Unbelievable!” laughed Marting. “But I went and bought a dress.”

For their honeymoon, the Christophers will be taking a cruise to Alaska before embarking on this next chapter of their lives.