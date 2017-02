Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARVEYS LAKE -- A well-known pizza place is expected to reopen Friday after a small fire in Luzerne County.

Grotto Pizza in Harveys Lake caught fire around 2 a.m. on Friday.

Authorities say the flames sparked in a dryer.

There is some damage to some of the walls of the restaurant.

The fire marshal is expected to check it out later here in Luzerne County.