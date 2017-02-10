Crestwood vs Hazleton Area boys basketball

Posted 10:37 pm, February 10, 2017, by

Hazleton Area hosted Crestwood in boys HS basketball. Comets held a two point lead at the half on the road but the Cougars pulled out a victory in the 2nd half.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s