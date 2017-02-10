× Barber Guilty of Involuntary Manslaughter in Death of Child

STROUDSBURG — A jury has found a man not guilty of third-degree murder in the death of his son, but found him guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

Christopher Barber was accused of beating his son so badly, it caused his death more than two decades later.

Barber was sentenced to 5 to 10 years in prison for causing permanent brain damage to his 2-month-old son back in 1992.

His son remained in a vegetative state and on life support until May of 2015 when he died.

The coroner later ruled he died from the injuries he received as a baby.

Barber was sentenced to two and a half to five years in prison, but with time served, he was released.