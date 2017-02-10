School Closings And Delays

Arby’s Investigating Data Breach Of More Than 350,000 Credit, Debit Cards

Posted 4:17 pm, February 10, 2017, by , Updated at 04:18PM, February 10, 2017
Arby’s customers, listen up.

The company says a data breach may have affected more than 350-thousand credit and debit cards.

It’s the same kind of malware attack behind earlier breaches at Target and Home Depot.

The breach occurred between October 25th and January 19th.

The malware allows hackers to steal data as the card is swiped at the cash register.

Arby’s says the malware has now been eradicated.

The company stresses it only affects company-owned restaurants, not its franchises.

It advises customers to keep a close eye on the credit and debit card statements for unauthorized activity.

