ABC Renews ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘Scandal’ and ‘How to Get Away With Murder’

LOS ANGELES — Thursdays are going to continue to be busy nights for your DVR.

ABC has renewed its entire Shonda Rhimes-produced #TGIT lineup — “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal” and “How to Get Away with Murder” — for new seasons.

“I’m thrilled to bring back these shows and the OMG moments that come with them,” said Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment in a statement.

The renewals mean “Grey’s Anatomy” will air its impressive 14th season in the fall. “Scandal” and “How to Get Away with Murder” were renewed for seasons 7 and 4, respectively.

While the renewals aren’t surprising, the triple dose of news firms up the network’s commitment to the ever-popular #TGIT (Thank God It’s Thursday) lineup.

An attempt last fall to launch the series “Notorious” — in the middle of “Grey’s Anatomy” and “How to Get Away with Murder” — led to ratings dips for ABC.

When “Scandal” returned from its extended hiatus in January, the show block returned with strong numbers.

ABC noted it has been the top network among adults 18-49 on Thursdays since the triple threat returned in late January.

The aging “Grey’s Anatomy,” in particular, shows no signs of waning ratings. It’s January return delivered the show’s most-watched telecast since September 2014, according to ABC.

“Scandal” also had a strong individual return with its biggest audience in 14 months.

The Pete Nowalk-created “How to Get Away with Murder” is typically the smaller performer of the three, but continues to be the top-watched Thursday night drama in the 10 p.m. hour among adults 18-49.

“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal” and “How to Get Away with Murder” can be seen Thursday night’s on WNEP.