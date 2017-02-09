× Snowfall Makes Impact at Area Ski Resorts

PALMERTON — The early morning snow wasn’t going to keep skiers and snowboarders down for long.

The Blue Mountain Ski resort Near Palmerton was packed as people were excited to hit the slopes in Carbon County.

“We got up here early. We shoveled out, got up here, and by the time we got up here at 10:30, we were hoping for a little bit more but it’s awesome. You can’t ask for more,” said Andrew Rider of Bethlehem.

A spokesperson for the Blue Mountain Ski Resort said getting snow right before a weekend is the best time.

The snowfall brought people from around the area and neighboring states.

“These are the kind of days we live for so we’ve been able to make snow this whole season so we have had plenty of it but what it does it gives us a really big boost for places like Philly and New Jersey,” Tricia Matsko of Blue Mountain Ski Resort.

Skiers tell Newswatch 16 it’s easier to get through the powdery snow.

Art Lumsden was one of more than a dozen people from the Lancaster Rotary Club at the resort. He was excited that there wasn’t enough snow to stop them from driving to Blue Mountain, but enough to make their day fun.

“Not as much as I thought we’d get which is good because the bus can make it up here, so, yeah, it’s great conditions and a lot of fun,” Art Lumsden, Lancaster.

Folks at the Blue Mountain Ski Resort believe the snow will draw even more this weekend and for Valentine’s Day on Tuesday.