Part of Interstate 81 South in Susquehanna County Closed Due to Crash

LENOX TOWNSHIP — A part of Interstate 81 south is closed in Susquehanna County.

Both lanes of are closed near Lenoxville.

It looks like three tractor trailers and an SUV are involved in the crash.

The driver of the SUV says he noticed a stuck tractor trailer and that caused a chain reaction crash.

Crews say it will take a few hours for I-81 south at Lenoxville to re-open here in Susquehanna County.