One Lane of Interstate 81 Closed in Luzerne County After Hole Opens on Bridge

Posted 9:11 am, February 9, 2017, by , Updated at 09:58AM, February 9, 2017
Interstate 81

LUZERNE COUNTY — There is a single lane closure on Interstate 81 north in Luzerne County after a hole opened up on a bridge.

The highway is closed between the Dorrance Exit (155) and the Nuangola Exit (159).

According to PennDOT, crews will not be able to start work on the bridge until the snow is cleaned up.

Officials say the closure will stay in place until early Thursday evening and to expect delays.

