Many Call Kirby Park ‘The Place To Be’ When Going Sledding

Posted 10:36 pm, February 9, 2017, by , Updated at 10:50PM, February 9, 2017

WILKES-BARRE -- A PennDOT plow came rolling through South Main Street in Mountain Top, pushing snow off the road. But there was so much snow there, it made driving anywhere a challenge -- that is, depending on who you ask.

"I enjoy the snow, I have fun with my truck, but for other people, it's a little scary," said Jay Hess of Mountain Top.

Some people were brave enough to trek through the snow and get to Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre to go sledding.

"My favorite thing about a snow day is the climb [hill] and sledding, my mom does with me," said Gavin Nee of Wilkes-Barre, who was off from school today.

Many people say Kirby Park is the place to be when going sledding.

