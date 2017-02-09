School Closings And Delays

GAR vs Crestwood

Posted 4:57 pm, February 9, 2017, by

Two rising teams, GAR and Crestwood, met in WVC boys basketball action.  The Comets lead 11-2 after one quarter, but GAR rallied at a 52-44 win.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s