Appeals Court Refuses to Reinstate Trump Travel Ban

Posted 6:50 pm, February 9, 2017, by , Updated at 07:01PM, February 9, 2017
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Protestors rally during a protest against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump singed the controversial executive order that halted refugees and residents from predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON D.C. — A Federal Appeals court Thursday evening ruled against the Trump Administration’s controversial transportation order, upholding a district court judge’s ruling to block the order.

The executive order, which was described as “a temporary halt to immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries in the Middle East and Africa,” was blocked by The United States Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit ruling this evening, favoring last week’s district court judge’s decision to institute a temporary block on the immigration order.

While further details are currently not available, according to ABC News, the federal appeals court ruled against the Trump administration, keeping immigration order on hold.

The President tweeted from his @realDonaldTrump Twitter account shortly after the ruling, “SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!”

