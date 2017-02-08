× YMCA Offering Day Care During Teacher Strike

STROUDSBURG — Playing air hockey and a game of cards instead of reading books and counting numbers, many Stroudsburg Area School District students spent their day at the YMCA on Main Street, while the teacher strike continues.

“It’s actually pretty fun here and they have the right timings for my mom who goes to work,” said sixth-grader Helena Morehouse.

Day care staffers at the YMCA tell us more than 30 extra children showed up to be looked after while their parents are at work.

The program runs from 6:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.

“There’s three of us in the classroom and we all try to take turns with the different groups and make sure they are doing something at all times, yes, at all times,” said staff member Esperanza Werner.

Helena Morehouse is in sixth grade. She doesn’t mind trading her math book for some games with her friends, but she does have some concerns.

“I don’t want make it up at the end of the school year, but I also enjoy being here too,” said Morehouse.

As the strike continues, staffers tell us they will keep their doors open for any child who needs a place to go and they have plenty of activities to keep them occupied.

Other students like fourth-grader Aalycia Robinson hopes to get back to school soon.

“A little bit because I kind of like my math class and stuff.”

Several other businesses throughout the Stroudsburg area are also opening up day care options to parents in need.

Staffers think these programs are a relief for parents with no other options.

“They will spend the whole day here and we entertain them. Then once the strike is over, they won’t be coming back. Normally half the children here are our own children that do come, but we just keep them busy,” said Werner.

If you’d like to learn more about the program at the YMCA, click here.

Other organizations offering day care include Twin Pines Camp, Conference, and Retreat Center in Stroudsburg; Northampton Community College near Tannersville for students with children; and Big Wheel Roller Skating Center in Stroud Township.