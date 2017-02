× Turkey Hill Robbed in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG — Police are investigating an armed robbery in Stroudsburg.

Investigators said a man with a gun went into the Turkey Hill along North Ninth Street just before 11 p.m. Tuesday and demanded money.

The clerk gave him some cash and he ran off.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Stroud Area Regional Police at 570-421-6800 ext. 1015.