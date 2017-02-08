Trial Underway for Father Accused in Son’s Death

Posted 3:32 pm, February 8, 2017, by , Updated at 03:47PM, February 8, 2017
Christopher Barber

STROUDSBURG — A homicide trial began Wednesday in Monroe County for a father accused of beating his son so badly, it caused his death more than two decades later.

Christopher Barber was sentenced to 5 to 10 years in prison for causing permanent brain damage to his 2-month-old son back in 1992.

His son remained in a vegetative state and on life support until May of 2015 when he died.

The coroner later ruled he died from the injuries he received as baby.

