Trial Underway for Father Accused in Son’s Death
STROUDSBURG — A homicide trial began Wednesday in Monroe County for a father accused of beating his son so badly, it caused his death more than two decades later.
Christopher Barber was sentenced to 5 to 10 years in prison for causing permanent brain damage to his 2-month-old son back in 1992.
His son remained in a vegetative state and on life support until May of 2015 when he died.
The coroner later ruled he died from the injuries he received as baby.
40.986930 -75.194810
23 years you let that boy sit in a vegetative state? Was there a chance of survival or something, that seems like a very long time to be vegetative…
natalie
