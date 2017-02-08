School Closings And Delays

This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Fishing the Seven Tubs Nature Area for Wild Brook Trout

Posted 9:11 am, February 8, 2017, by

Coming up this week we'll head to the Seven Tubs Nature Area in Luzerne county with members of PA's Wild Trout in search of Pennsylvania's state fish, the brook trout.  These guys really know their stuff when it comes to catching these beautiful wild trout and they'll give you some tips on how to make your next trip a successful one.  We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

