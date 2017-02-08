× The Dash To Dip

With Valentine’s Day less than a week away, the dash to dip, everything in chocolate that is, is on at area candy companies including Gertrude Hawk. Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey visited one of the company’s stores in Kingston for a behind the scenes look at the candy crunch.

Workers tell Newswatch 16, Gertrude Hawk plans to individually dip 75,000 strawberries throughout its 60 locations across Pennsylvania ,New York and New Jersey which equates to about 16,000 pounds of chocolate.

When it comes to spending this Valentine’s Day, the National Retail Federation says consumers aren’t expected to dish out as much dough as last year. Spending across the U.S. is expected to be down.

