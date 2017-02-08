The Dash To Dip

Posted 5:37 am, February 8, 2017, by , Updated at 05:36AM, February 8, 2017
strawberries-jpg

With Valentine’s Day less than a week away, the dash to dip, everything in chocolate that is, is on at area candy companies including Gertrude Hawk.  Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey visited one of the company’s stores in Kingston for a behind the scenes look at the candy crunch.

 

Workers tell Newswatch 16, Gertrude Hawk plans to individually dip 75,000 strawberries throughout its 60 locations across Pennsylvania ,New York and New Jersey which equates to about 16,000 pounds of chocolate.

 

When it comes to spending this Valentine’s Day, the National Retail Federation says consumers aren’t expected to dish out as much dough as last year.  Spending across the U.S. is expected to be down.

vday-spending

To see more on what’s really selling, as well as people’s spending habits this Valentine’s Day season, head here!

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s