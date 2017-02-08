× Old Forge In National Spotlight For Being Self-Proclaimed Pizza Capital

OLD FORGE — A community in Lackawanna County whose claim to fame is being the pizza capital of the world is now getting national attention for its tasty trays.

Old Forge’s pizzas are being featured in a USA Today article published online on Wednesday.

The dining room at Arcaro and Genell in Old Forge was jammed packed with diners raving about the food.

“Very good, everything is good. Pizza, hoagies, everything, everything is good,” said one diner.

It is that Old Forge pizza that really gets folks coming out to eat in the borough again and again, and it’s that pizza that’s caught the eye of a national news outlet.

In its article, USA Today features Old Forge, the self-proclaimed pizza capital of the world, even titling it “The American Pizza Capital You Never Heard Of”.

“It’s wonderful. We’re on the map, and they deserve it,” said Kathy Wilson of Clarks Summit.

“We love Old Forge. There’s no better pizza in the world,” said Charlie Wilson. “And we’re traveled a bit, so I can say that with some authority.”

Angelo Genell, the owner of Arcaro and Genell, is interviewed in the article. He says the reporter reached out to him through the Lackawanna County Visitor’s Bureau.

“I was more shocked than surprised, and we were happy for Old Forge. That’s the pizza capital, you know, self-proclaimed, but we love it,” said Genell.

“I think it’s awesome. It’s crazy to know that people in Florida, California see this article and know it’s us. I think it’s awesome,” said server Amanda Krappa. “I’m actually like in the one picture. It’s my hands holding the pizza.”

Across the street at Revello’s, workers say there’s just something about Old Forge pizza.

“A lot of people do, when they leave this area, they can’t wait to get back just for the holidays and come here, have some Revello’s pizza,” said Steve Seliga.

And there’s hope the story on the pizza capital will bring in some extra dough.

“More people the better, as long as they come for Old Forge pizza, we don’t care where they go, as long as they end up in Old Forge,” said Genell.

This isn’t the first time Old Forge’s pizza and Arcaro and Genell got a mention in USA Today. Back in the 1980s, USA Today did a story on the best pizza places around the country.