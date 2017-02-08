× Montage Mountain Preps for Overnight Snow Storm

SCRANTON — Some folks in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania have seen some significant snow this season, but officially, we’ve only received a little more than 14 inches at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport since December 1, the start of meteorological winter. That is roughly half of what we normally see on average by this time of year, but that number is about to go up.

It was the calm before the storm Wednesday at Montage Mountain in Lackawanna County. With temperatures into the 50’s for much of the morning, resort officials are looking forward to what is to come overnight.

“It’s going to be awesome. Powder day, get out there and attack our snow and fresh snow that’s falling, there is nothing better than that. And being able to get out after a snowfall on the weekend, it’s going to be prime,” Director of Marketing at Montage Mountain Jeff Slivinski said.

This week’s roller-coaster of a ride weather conditions are all too familiar to Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania this winter. However, that has actually helped the ski resort at Montage, rather than hurt it.

“We’ve had some snow storms come through and refresh the snow that’s out there. Then we’re followed up with the little bit of warm weather, so people are able to get out there and enjoy it without being so cold,” Slivinski explained.

For those reasons, Slivinski says they are having one of their best seasons in terms of membership and sales.

Tammy Young is from Sweet Valley, and she has been coming to Montage every Wednesday for the last five weeks with her 6-year-old son, Michael. Tammy has been refreshing her skills after a few-year hiatus, and Michael has been taking lessons, hitting the slopes on his own for the first time Wednesday.

“Conditions have been excellent, haven’t had any problems. No ice, a little slushy today, but overall still well worth coming out,” Young said.

Even though skiers said it was a bit slushy today, they’re looking forward for that to change overnight, and officials at Montage are ready. They’re offering their “School’s Out” special if schools are closed Thursday.

“If they get here before noon, they can buy a lift ticket for $15 for the entire day. If they need rentals, they’re included,” Slivinski explained.

This offer is good for college students as well.

Montage is just one of the ski resorts in our area thrilled with the upcoming forecast.