Local Vendors Featured at The Great American Outdoor Show

HARRISBURG — The Great American Outdoor Show is underway this week in Harrisburg. There are more than 1,000 vendors and quite a few of them are from northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

It’s advertised as “the largest outdoor show in the world” and there was not much room to walk at the Great American Outdoor Show in Harrisburg. The nine-day event at the Farm Show Complex features boats, ATVs, guns, and more.

“Like-minded people all just coming together and looking at the different products. You’re able to get your hands on things that you might see on the internet,” said Nate Hallman of Keystone Sporting Arms based in Milton.

He enjoys meeting people from northeastern and central Pennsylvania while at the show.

“Hazleton and Wilkes-Barre, people from out west, Bradford County all come in and stop here because we’re from out of Milton,” said Hallman.

“I just think because there’s nothing up our way where there’s this much they can see all in one location. it makes a whole day and sometimes even two days to get through the place to see everything, so not too many places you can see all that,” said Chad Hall, owner of Hall’s Marine in Muncy.

Outlaw by Service charters boats and teaches folks how to catch catfish. Based in the Harrisburg area, it’s no stranger to WNEP. Our Pennsylvania Outdoor Life show was airing at the booth when we stopped by.

“You get a lot of exposure and you know a lot of people want to book trips to learn how to fish for catfish on the Susquehanna River,” said Glenn Orr.

A lot of people from northeastern and central Pennsylvania made the trip to Harrisburg to the Great American Outdoor Show.

“It’s a place where I can get anything I need,” said Terry Warren of Montgomery, adding that the gun displays are his favorite.

It costs $14 to get into the Great American Outdoor Show and $10 to park. The event runs through Sunday at the Farm Show Complex.