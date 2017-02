Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- A driver is on the run after a crash into a bar in Scranton.

Police say the driver of a white pickup hit two parked cars on South Main Avenue around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The truck then slammed into the side of Kilcoyne's Tavern and the driver ran off.

Authorities say about a dozen people live above the place.

They're all able to stay in their homes here in Scranton.