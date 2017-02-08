Community Weather Announcements

Here are some community announcements regarding closings, parking bans, and other changes due to the winter weather expected to come our way.
Check back for the latest updates.
SAINT CLAIR — No parking on Second Street or Hancock Street from 9 p.m. Wednesdy to 4 p.m. Thursday.
WEATHERLY — Snow ban in effect starting at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
MAHANOY CITY — Snow parking ban in effect on Thursday, Feb.
9 from midnight to 7 a.m. No parking on both sides of East and West Centre Street, North and South Main Street, East and West South Street.
The Luzerne-Wyoming County Active Adult Centers will be
closed Thursday, February 9.
