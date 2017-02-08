Community Weather Announcements

Posted 1:29 pm, February 8, 2017, by
Community Related Winter Weather Announcements

Here are some community announcements regarding closings, parking bans, and other changes due to the winter weather expected to come our way.

Check back for the latest updates.

 

Dan Ratchford February 8, 20172:33 pm

SAINT CLAIR — No parking on Second Street or Hancock Street from 9 p.m. Wednesdy to 4 p.m. Thursday.

Dan Ratchford February 8, 20172:31 pm

WEATHERLY — Snow ban in effect starting at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Dan Ratchford February 8, 20171:33 pm

MAHANOY CITY — Snow parking ban in effect on Thursday, Feb.
9 from midnight to 7 a.m. No parking on both sides of East and West Centre Street, North and South Main Street, East and West South Street.

Dan Ratchford February 8, 20171:31 pm

The Luzerne-Wyoming County Active Adult Centers will be
closed Thursday, February 9.

