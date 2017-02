× Catawissa Acting Treasurer Charged with Theft

CATAWISSA — The acting treasurer of Catawissa borough has been charged with theft.

Lori Bronzburg, 41, of Catawissa is accused of using her borough-issued health reimbursement account to make more than $1,700 in non-medical purchases, including ATM cash withdrawals and grocery purchases.

Bronzburg was arraigned Tuesday in Columbia County and is free on bail.