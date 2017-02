× Cash 5 Winner Sold in Montour County

MONTOUR COUNTY — A Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 jackpot worth $450,000 from the Tuesday drawing was shared by three winning tickets sold in Dauphin, Lancaster, and Montour Counties.

Each ticket correctly matched all five balls drawn – 07, 11, 16, 21, 25 — to each win $150,000.

The winning tickets were sold by: