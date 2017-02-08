Big Honor for Little Boy Battling Cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- A young boy battling cancer got a big honor in Lackawanna County.

The Lackawanna County commissioners awarded Matthew McDonnell, 6, with a Good Works certificate at their meeting on Wednesday.

The first grader was recognized for his fundraising efforts to help other children with cancer.

In December, Matthew held a hot cocoa stand near Clarks Summit to benefit organizations that help children with cancer.

Players with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders were also on hand to give Matthew a jersey, a game ball, and tickets to use this upcoming season.

Matthew's teacher, principal, and the Abington Heights superintendent were also there to show their support.