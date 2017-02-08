Big Honor for Little Boy Battling Cancer

Posted 6:43 pm, February 8, 2017, by

SCRANTON -- A young boy battling cancer got a big honor in Lackawanna County.

The Lackawanna County commissioners awarded Matthew McDonnell, 6, with a Good Works certificate at their meeting on Wednesday.

The first grader was recognized for his fundraising efforts to help other children with cancer.

In December, Matthew held a hot cocoa stand near Clarks Summit to benefit organizations that help children with cancer.

Players with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders were also on hand to give Matthew a jersey, a game ball, and tickets to use this upcoming season.

Matthew's teacher, principal, and the Abington Heights superintendent were also there to show their support.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s