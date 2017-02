Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- A woman who pleaded guilty to an arson in Scranton will spend time behind bars.

Marie Telford was sentenced to 11 to 23 months in prison plus five years probation.

Police say Telford lived in the apartment on Capouse Avenue where the fire started back in November of 2015.

They believe Telford became upset with her new landlord who wanted to renovate her apartment.