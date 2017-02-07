× Wilkes-Barre Township Sets Limits on Medical Marijuana Dispensaries

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP — A community in Luzerne County wants to be prepared in case any medical marijuana dispensaries want to set up shop.

Wilkes-Barre Township decided Monday night to put some new rules into effect before the state begins to accept applications for medical marijuana dispensary permits.

Wilkes-Barre Township’s solicitor says the new rules on medical marijuana dispensaries are needed even though there are already state regulations.

“The state already said this is going to happen so our role would be to say where it would be if it were to come to Wilkes-Barre Township,” said township solicitor Bruce Phillips.

The state will begin accepting applications for medical marijuana permits for dispensaries in about two weeks. Dispensaries would be private shops where patients who have a doctor’s permission will be able to buy medical marijuana in liquid form only.

The Wilkes-Barre Township solicitor says it’s important to keep medical marijuana dispensaries out of neighborhoods and away from day care centers and have them set up shop in business districts.

“Which would be shopping centers, the mall, and the mining district, under the current ordinance provided,” Phillips explained.

Wilkes-Barre Township’s new rules go into effect immediately.

Many people who live there support them as much as they support dispensaries opening here.

“I think if it’s for medical purposes, fine, but not for just anything,” said Ruth Janick.

“If you’re saving lives, I’m for it!” said Aaron Kuren. “I think it would be a major asset to bring the economy up to, brings jobs in the area.”

Officials believe a medical marijuana dispensary would bring jobs here, plus, tax revenue to the township.

“The most important thing if keeping taxes low, we haven’t raised taxes in 30 years, and it’d be nice to see it that way for another 30,” Phillips added.

Wilkes-Barre Township officials add they were already approached by a few businesses interested in opening up dispensaries there.