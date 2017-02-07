× Police: Bail Bondsman with Criminal Record Used Alias to Get Gun Permit

SHAMOKIN — A bail bondsman in Northumberland County is facing several charges.

Christopher Buckley, 44, of Shamokin was arraigned Tuesday.

Court papers show he has a criminal record and is not supposed to have a concealed weapons permit.

Buckley allegedly assumed another name, Christopher Hauptmann, and was able to get that permit.

He was arrested last week after the district attorney’s office made that connection.

Buckley was also charged with a misdemeanor bigamy charge in Northumberland County. Authorities say he married a woman in Florida and about a year later, married her 18-year-old daughter.