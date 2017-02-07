× Naughty Bingo to Support Fire Company

HOMETOWN — You’ve probably heard of fire departments hosting bingo nights to raise money, but what about naughty bingo?

One volunteer fire department in Schuylkill County says it’s had to get creative with fundraising events.

The Hometown Volunteer Fire Company is preparing to host its second adults-only naughty bingo night.

The first one late last year turned out to be pretty popular.

People came from as far as New Jersey, and there was only standing room only.

“So instead of obtaining individual or cash prizes for winning bingo, you get adult toys,” explained Jason Messerschmidt.

He calls naughty bingo a way of getting creative with the struggle to raise money.

“You are constantly doing the same fundraisers over and over again and you are taxing the same people that come and support those fundraisers over and over again and we are trying to reach out to a larger group of folks,” said Messerschmidt.

He admits the fire company was concerned about the reaction it would get, but so far, it’s been positive.

“I think it’s good. It could bring in other people, all kinds of people,” said Nikole Price of Pottsville.

“If you like it you go, if you don’t, you don’t. It’s for a good reason. They’ve had them before. It’s for a good cause,” said Melissa McLaughlin.

The Hometown Volunteer Fire Company had its first run at naughty bingo at the end of last year. People came from all over Schuylkill County and even other states.

“It’s in very good taste. It doesn’t get wild. It’s a controlled environment. It’s not out of the craziness of the world,” said Messerschmidt.

The Hometown Volunteer Fire Company says it made a few thousand dollars with it’s first naughty bingo fundraiser.

The second one is set for March 11. It’s selling 160 tickets for the event, and have already sold 30. They cost $20 each.