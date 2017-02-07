Jury Clears Old Forge, Fire Company, Two Former Police Officers in Civil Lawsuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLD FORGE -- A federal jury cleared Old Forge Borough, its fire company, and two former police officers of all liability in a civil lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed by a woman who said she was sexually abused as a teenager when she was a junior firefighter with the Old Forge fire department.

In 2012, the borough's police chief, a police captain, and a volunteer firefighter were all charged with sexually abusing the victim. All three served jail time.

The federal jury did award the victim $20,000 in damages from one defendant, former volunteer firefighter Walter Chiavacci.