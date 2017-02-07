Governor Wolf Offers New Budget Proposal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG -- Governor Tom Wolf is laying out his case for next year's budget.

There have been some fierce budget battles in Harrisburg in recent years and the next round of negotiations between the Democratic governor and the Republican-controlled legislature got underway Tuesday.

Governor Wolf says he's come up with a plan to close a big deficit. Wolf announced his plan in Harrisburg before a joint session of the Republican-controlled house and senate.

No new taxes are recommended, and the governor proposed closing the state's deficit by making Pennsylvania's government more efficient.

"Streamlining our state government doesn't mean reducing the services it provides. In fact, it can improve services. For example, my proposal streamlines the various programs designed to help small businesses get off the ground by creating a single point of contact to help small business owners cut through red tape and start creating jobs," said Governor Wolf.

By identifying specific programs that could be working more efficiently and others that are no longer working at all this budget proposes reforms that, altogether, will save taxpayers more than $2 billion.

Governor Wolf promised money for education, senior citizens programs, and fighting heroin abuse.

The new budget is supposed to be in place by July 1.

