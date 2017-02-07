Governor Proposes Per-Person Fee for State Police Coverage

BROOKLYN TOWNSHIP -- Even though Governor Tom Wolf is proposing no tax increase, he is calling for a fee that could impact a lot of people in our area.
If your community relies on state police, he wants you to pay.
Pennsylvania State Troopers are solely responsible for two-thirds of the state's municipalities. Like many in Susquehanna County, Brooklyn Township doesn't have a local police department and never have in the over 200 years of its existence.
Brooklyn Township is home to a little more than 900 residents. Taxpayers have never had to pay for state troopers' policing their township or their own police department.
"It would bankrupt the township without raising the taxes. Then the people who live in this township couldn't afford to pay that difference," said Brooklyn Township supervisor Derek Oakley.
Brooklyn Township doesn't have a grocery store, a post office, or even a gas station.
"It's a low-income area, really, a lot of elderly people. There's just no way that we could afford that," Oakley said.
Governor Wolf is proposing every person in municipalities relying on the state police pay a $25 fee per year. Taxpayers are concerned about what that would mean for them.
"It would really be a hardship for everyone here, just for the simple fact that the income is limited," said Brooklyn Township resident Dava Rinehart-Cowan.
Rinehart-Cowan is worried about how her elderly neighbors would be able to afford it.
"Elderly neighbors would not, they're on a fixed income. They don't have a choice, but to pay whatever taxes come down the pike," Rinhart-Cowan said.
Even though she has a steady career with a steady income, she is also worried about what it means for her and her family's school taxes going up on a regular basis.
"We're being taxed constantly. Every year, they stay within the index. Last year they were actually above the index in our school district," Rinehart-Cowan said.
Many residents told Newswatch 16 they have been getting by just fine with the state troopers' assistance.
"It's a pretty tight community, everyone pretty much knows everybody and it pretty much stays quiet here," said Oakley.
"Moved back here for the simple fact that we wanted our son raised in a small town and not in a city," Rinehart-Cowan added.
12 comments
Jd
Oh here we go …no new taxes, just new ” fees.” What the h is the difference?!
Glorious
Wow, $25 will break these people?
Jd
Newsflash, I don’t need the PSP. Therefore, I won’t be paying their salaries.
i quit..
NO NEW TAXES. HE HAS RAISED EVERY FEE IN PA ALREADY. WILL NOT PAY THE $25. I GUESS IF I DO NOT PAY COPS CAN NOT COME ON MY PROPERTY. WIN WIN.
TrumpTrainOne
WHERE IS ALL THE CASINO MONEY???? BUILD ANOTHER CASINO!!!!!!!!!!! YOU CROOKS
Jd
Bull sh#t!! It’s their job!
John
Northern Wayne county state police response is 30 minutes min. I say 15 minutes or less or it’s free.
pat
Where’s the millions in natural gas money Susquehanna County received? Why don’t they use that? Never heard what they did with the money.
Jd
Maybe built that new clinic/hospital near lake Montrose?
WarningFakeNews
I thought the Gov. said no new taxes…
Manly Chesterson
He’s a politician, what did you expect? All they ever say is “no new taxes” like a broken record player and then what do we get?…..more taxes. He’s an imbecile with the IQ of a common rat. Let’s tax people who rely on the response of PSP while we’re already taxing the hell out of gas that is waaaaay more needed. What a moron.
Lloyd Schmucatelli
What does wolf do, hit the crack pipe before he goes in to work? Where does he come up with this nonsense?