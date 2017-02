Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- A fight outside Scranton Police Headquarters sent one man to the hospital.

Police said four men got into a fight around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday right in front of the police department on South Washington Avenue in the city.

Officers say one man's wrist was slashed. A box cutter was found at the scene.

The three other men involved were taken in for questioning.

Police have not filed any charges at this point but say they plan to do so.